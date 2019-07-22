India denies Modi asked Trump’s mediation with Pakistan

India has denied that its Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested US President Donald Trump for mediation between India and Pakistan.

“No such request has been made by PM Narendra Modi to US President,” Raveesh Kumar, the spokesperson for the ministry of external affairs, said in a tweet.

It has been India’s consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally, Kumar said. “Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross border terrorism.”

The statement from India comes a few minutes after President Trump offered his role as a mediator to resolve the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House.

“If I can help, I would love to be a mediator,” Trump said. “If I can do anything to help, let me know.”

We have a very good relationship with India, the US president added.

“It is the most powerful country in the World, the United States. It can play the most important role in bringing peace in the sub-continent,” PM Khan told the US president.

The Pakistan PM said that the people of the subcontinent are held hostage to the issues of Kashmir. “I feel only the most powerful state headed by President Trump can bring the two countries together,” he said.

“From my point [of view] I can tell you, we have tried our best. We made all overtures to India to start dialogue, resolve our differences, but unfortunately we haven’t made any headway yet,” he added. “So I am hoping President Trump will push this process forward. You will have the prayers of over a billion people if you can mediate and resolve this situation,” Khan told Trump.

