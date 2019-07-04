Thursday, July 4, 2019  | 30 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Geopolitics

Imran Khan to meet Trump on July 22, confirms FO

52 mins ago
 

File photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump will meet in Washington on July 22, the Foreign Office confirmed on Thursday.

The agenda of the meeting will be to “refresh” bilateral relationship, FO spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said.

The prime minister is visiting Washington on invitation of the US president, Faisal added.

The relationship between the countries hit a roadblock after Trump became the president in 2017. However, it started to improve after US began discussing peace with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

In March, President Trump said relations between the US and Pakistan are “very good”.

The brief remarks released by the White House came as Trump prepared to depart for Ohio. Trump had said his administration will soon be meeting with Pakistani officials.

The Trump administration cut off $300 million in military aid to Pakistan last year, saying that Islamabad has not done enough to fight armed rebels at home or close safe havens for fighters in neighbouring Afghanistan.

However, recently tensions between the US and Pakistan have thawed with Trump praising Prime Minister Imran Khan’s role in facilitating the Afghan peace process. In February, Trump had said the US has developed a “much better” relationship recently with Pakistan and had added that the US may set up some meetings with Pakistan.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Donald Trump Imran Khan
 
