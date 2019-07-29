Imran Khan promises to protect minorities’ worship places in Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed on Monday to protect minorities’ places of worship in the country and develop them.

Addressing a Minority Day celebration at President House, he said initially, the Hindu elite dominated this are but we moved them aside and established the Muslim elite. But that wasn’t why Pakistan was made, he said.

Muslims rise when they follow the path of the State of Madina (Madina ki Riyasat), he quoted Allama Iqbal as saying. We are following this, said the premier, adding that they are starting chairs at universities so people get PhDs and scholarships to understand the true concept.

But one of the main concepts of the State of Madina was fairness, he said. It was based on the fact that we are all the children of Hazarat Adam (pbuh), he said, adding that there was religious freedom in the State of Madina as well.

He said the Holy Prophet (pbuh) protected Christians and his life is a road map for us. They were equal citizens with equal rights, said PM Khan, adding that this was because in Islam, there is no compulsion in religion.

Even God’s messengers weren’t given the right to force people, he said. Whether the person accepted the message is God’s jurisdiction, said the premier. But today, we are trying to take this into our own hands with forced marriages and forced conversions, he said. We are killing people for their religion, which is un-Islamic, he added.

If the messengers of God weren’t given the right to do this, then who are we, he asked. He also cited at least two prophets — Hazarat Nuh (RA) and Hazarat Lut (RA) — had non-Muslim wives.

But you must understand the basis of the State of Madina and Islamic history, he urged people. Those involved in forced conversions don’t know their own religion, the Holy Quran or sunnah, he said. PM Khan cited the example of Hazarat Ali (RA) losing a court case to a Jewish resident of Madina because the court did not accept his son’s testimony as it was a conflict of interest. What country today gives people the right to challenge their leader in court and win, he asked.

Look at what’s happening in Pakistan, he said. Big people who held high positions, like president or prime minister, aren’t proving their innocence in court with documents, he said. In nine months, I presented 60 documents in court, he claimed, adding that he is answerable to the people.

Everyone is answerable but these people don’t answer, he said. Our problems are because we have not followed that modern state, he said.

PM Khan said there is no rule of law here and if there was, most problems would be eliminated.

In Islam, we are supposed to protect non-Muslims, said the premier. “Allah is everyone’s God and Hazarat Muhammad (pbuh) is humanity’s prophet,” he said.

The prime minster asked why people in Balochistan, rural Sindh or areas like Rajanpur would they fight for Pakistan if no one in the state even asks about them.

He vowed to protect people’s places of worship and work to change people’s mindsets. We must work towards a common vision because with a vision, nations die, said PM Khan.

I didn’t know the importance of Kartarpur to Sikh community until recently, that it was their Makkah and Madina, and when I found out, I thought if it were made difficult for Muslims to visit Makkah and Madina, we would hate it, so why can’t we facilitate them, he asked. We will develop your places of worship, he told the Sikh community.

Hindus,Sikhs, Christians and the Kalash community, we will do everything we can for you, protect your places of worship, develop them and make it easier for you, he promised. He said he would protect them from people’s ignorance and change their mindsets.

