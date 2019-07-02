Imran Khan is still stuck in 1992, says Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Imran Khan is still stuck in the past. He never got over the world cup glory of 1992. The PM doesn’t even realise that the team won the tournament, and he doesn’t even share the credit with other players. This is the type of person that he is, remarked Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif while speaking to the media on Tuesday.

Dressed in a nude-coloured Safari suit, Shehbaz was flanked by other PML-N leaders such as Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Marriyum Aurangzeb as he spoke after a party meeting in Lahore.

He said that the tactics being employed by the PTI government will not work. “We have been to jails before, and we can go there again.” The truth cannot be suppressed.

The PML-N president said that his brother, Nawaz Sharif, is not being given proper care at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail. Nawaz is completing his sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. “He is not being given his medicine or dietary food. I know that PM Imran Khan has personally told people to make sure Nawaz doesn’t get these facilities,” he claimed. “All this, however, will not break our spirits.” We will never bow down in front of anyone, he added.

Shehbaz, who is currently out on bail in three corruption cases, said that he has never met someone who lies as much as Imran Khan. “He is making politics poisonous.” He doesn’t even think before taking any decision. He has destroyed the country’s economy, Shehbaz added.

The PML-N leader said that the opposition parties united against the government’s ‘anti-people’ budget. “Everyone is staging protests. Inflation has increased so much that people don’t even know how to feed themselves.”

Rana Sanaullah’s arrest

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi raised objections over the arrest of party leader Rana Sanaullah. The PML-N Punjab president was arrested while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore Monday evening. The Anti-Narcotics Force claims to have seized 15 kilogrammes of heroin from his vehicle. He has been sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

“A unique story came to the forefront after the ANF filed its FIR,” said Abbasi. First, it was said that 21 kilogrammes of heroin was seized and after the case was registered it was changed to 15 kilogrammes.

Even the worst of Sanaullah’s enemies would not accuse him of using drugs, he remarked. “This is only a tactic to divert people’s attention.”

