‘Imran Khan is making Musharraf look like a democrat’

Former interior minister and incumbent PML-N MNA Ahsan Iqbal has claimed that anyone who had a hand in Pakistan’s development is being punished.

He appeared before NAB’s Rawalpindi office in a case relating to alleged corruption in the Narowal Sports City project. He was given a questionnaire in the case.

Speaking to the media after his interview, he said that good projects are being made into symbols of controversy with these allegations. It was 90% completed but with the start of this inquiry, it has been stopped, he said.

Iqbal said there were reports published in newspapers that the project was 800 metres away from the border with India. That’s not true, he said, explaining that it’s 12 to 14 kilometres from the border. Lahore’s Defence society is closer to the border than Narowal Sports City, he added.

There were also reports that there was corruption in the Rs6 billion project but the project itself was just worth Rs2.9 billion, Iqbal added. He listed some achievements of the PML-N government, including constructing 2,000km of motorways in five years, adding 12,000 megawatts of electricity to the national grid, establishing 40 universities in three to four years and completing several ‘white elephant’ projects.

We completed the N85, the Lyari Expressway, the new Islamabad airport and the kachi canal in Dera Bugti, he said.

The former minister also condemned the arrest of fellow PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah and said he should be given the same facilities in jail as a senior serving officer. He is not a criminal, allegations have just been leveled against him, he reminded the media.

He vowed that his party would uncover the plots of the PTI government. We will tell the people how the economy has slowed down, how the rupee value has dropped, how interest rates have risen, he promised, adding that the PTI wants to demolish the economy.

We are not scared of threats or arrests, said Iqbal, condemning what he called Imran Khan’s ‘fascist rule’. “He is making Musharraf look like a democrat,” he said.

