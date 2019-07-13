Saturday, July 13, 2019  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Politics

‘Imran Khan declined a king’s request to release Nawaz Sharif’

40 mins ago
 
Railways minister says premier, Donald Trump have a similar nature



Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid claimed on Saturday that a king had approached Prime Minister Imran Khan for Nawaz Sharif’s release from jail.

"A badshah salamat insisted that [former prime minister] Nawaz Sharif be allowed to leave [jail]," Rashid, a close friend of PM Khan, said in Lahore on Saturday. "Imran said no way at all," he said.

“I am telling you Imran Khan’s exact sentence,” the federal railways minister said. Rashid, however, didn’t name the king.

Nobody has ever thought that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari would be in jail, he said, adding that Imran Khan will hold all corrupt individuals accountable.

The federal minister said that PM Khan wants to take the country forward.

Commenting on the prime minister's forthcoming US visit, Rashid said that Imran Khan and Donald Trump had a similar nature.

He announced the inauguration date for a special train from Lahore to Mianwali. It will start operating from July 19.

Pakistan Railways is on the path of progress, he claimed, adding that cameras are being installed in railway engines to look into the causes of accidents.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, King
 
