I’m here to clear up misunderstandings, Imran Khan tells congresspersons

The purpose of my trip was to clear up years of misunderstandings between the US and Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan told US congresspersons before leaving for Pakistan.

At the tail end of his three-day official visit to the US, Prime Minister Khan met the Pakistan America Caucus at Capitol Hill. He was invited by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, chair of the caucus.

During his visit, he also met Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi along with other congresspersons.

He told them that the main purpose of his visit was to clear up the misunderstandings between the two countries and present Pakistan’s stance to the US. Pakistan has sacrificed 70,000 lives and incurred losses of billions of rupees in the US’ War Against Terror, he said. The war in Afghanistan had nothing to do with Pakistan, he said. He did, however, renew his offer to help negotiate a peaceful resolution to the Afghan conflict.

Related: Pakistan, US are on ‘same page’ on Afghanistan issue: PM

We were fighting for our own survival, he said.

PM Khan said he told President Donald Trump that relations between the two countries from no onward will be based on equality and trust. He also briefed the president on the state of the region.

Pelosi praised PM Khan for playing a big role towards peace in South Asia. She said relations with Pakistan are very important.

The prime minister left for Pakistan on a commercial flight. He was invited to the US by President Trump.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.