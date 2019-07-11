Hyderabad Municipal Corporation unveils Rs2.92b budget 

Hyderabad Mayor Suhail Mehmood Mashhadi presented an estimated budget of Rs2.92 billion for the fiscal year 2019-20 with a surplus of Rs0.6million on Wednesday.

In his budget speech, the mayor explained how much the metropolitan corporation will earn (income) and spend (expenditures).

HMC is one of Sindh’s three municipal corporations. The others are Larkana and Sukkur. A municipal corporation, under our current local government law, is for a city with a population from 300,000 to 3.5 million. Mayor Mashhadi is from the MQM.

According to the budget, the HMC expects a total income of Rs2.922 billion this fiscal year.

Hyderabad expects to earn revenue from several sources, including Rs1.59 billion from the Sindh government under the name of Octroi and Zila tax share. “The HMC would collect different taxes, estimated at Rs130 million,” said the mayor.

Hyderabad can make money issuing meat, fish and chicken licenses, parking fees, the slaughter of animals, mobile phone towers.

The total revenue during this fiscal year would be Rs2.8 billion. The city earns roughly Rs25,000,000 from renting its properties.

The city will be spending on salaries and pension of staffers (Rs1.6 billion) as well.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.