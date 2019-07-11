Thursday, July 11, 2019  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Hyderabad Municipal Corporation unveils Rs2.92b budget 

1 hour ago
 

A motorcyclist drives along a road in Hyderabad. Photo: AFP

Hyderabad Mayor Suhail Mehmood Mashhadi presented an estimated budget of Rs2.92 billion for the fiscal year 2019-20 with a surplus of Rs0.6million on Wednesday.

In his budget speech, the mayor explained how much the metropolitan corporation will earn (income) and spend (expenditures).

HMC is one of Sindh’s three municipal corporations. The others are Larkana and Sukkur. A municipal corporation, under our current local government law, is for a city with a population from 300,000 to 3.5 million. Mayor Mashhadi is from the MQM.

According to the budget, the HMC expects a total income of Rs2.922 billion this fiscal year.

Hyderabad expects to earn revenue from several sources, including Rs1.59 billion from the Sindh government under the name of Octroi and Zila tax share. “The HMC would collect different taxes, estimated at Rs130 million,” said the mayor.

Hyderabad can make money issuing meat, fish and chicken licenses, parking fees, the slaughter of animals, mobile phone towers.

The total revenue during this fiscal year would be Rs2.8 billion. The city earns roughly Rs25,000,000 from renting its properties.

The city will be spending on salaries and pension of staffers (Rs1.6 billion) as well.

budget hyderabad
 
18 killed, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter's phone at Islamabad accountability court
Shehbaz, Maryam present 'solid proof' of Nawaz's innocence
Obese Sadiqabad man dies 10 days after 'successful' surgery
