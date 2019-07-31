Wednesday, July 31, 2019  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Hub Dam has enough water to supply Karachi till 2020

4 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

After two days of rain, much of Karachi is inundated. But Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Managing Director Asadullah Khan has good news for people living in the port city.

A significant amount of water has been collected in the Hub Dam. The dam supplies water to many areas in the city.

The water level has risen to 308 feet, which Khan says is enough to supply the city till December 2020.

There has been some benefit from all this rain, he said.

The Hub Dam supplies water to Orangi, Baldia and District Central.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Hub Dam Karachi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Hub dam, karachi, karachi rain, rain, weather, water, karachi water,
 
MOST READ
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafar Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafar Supari arrested
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.