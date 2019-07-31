Hub Dam has enough water to supply Karachi till 2020

After two days of rain, much of Karachi is inundated. But Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Managing Director Asadullah Khan has good news for people living in the port city.

A significant amount of water has been collected in the Hub Dam. The dam supplies water to many areas in the city.

The water level has risen to 308 feet, which Khan says is enough to supply the city till December 2020.

There has been some benefit from all this rain, he said.

The Hub Dam supplies water to Orangi, Baldia and District Central.

