Here’s why Sangeeta thinks Shaan is better than Danish Taimoor

5 hours ago
 

Actor and director Sangeeta thinks that Shaan Shahid has a better work ethic than Danish Taimoor. 

Danish, interestingly, is the star of her upcoming movie, Tum Hi Toh Ho. The movie was slated for release in 2017 but it was delayed because of some production issues.

While addressing a press conference at Karachi Arts Council, Sangeeta said that Danish didn’t take her movie seriously. “Shaan would’ve never done that,” she remarked.

Related: Tum Hi To Ho features Rahat Fateh Ali Khan song

She remarked that she has faced a lot of trouble while approaching cinemas for the release of her movie. “People just want to show Indian movies,” the director claimed.

Sangeeta said that she plans to release one movie in a year at least. “I will cast new actors in my movies,” she added. She claimed to have directed 80 films already.

She hoped to cast Shaan and Saba Qamar in her next movie. The film will take inspiration from Mera Naam Hai Mohabbat.

