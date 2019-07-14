Here’s how to block spam calls and messages

If you live in Pakistan and have somehow avoided the flood of spam messages and calls on your mobile phone, you’re lucky. Most people haven’t been able to avoid these annoying messages.

They could be from cleaning services or rishta aunties, but these messages all have something in common: they’re unwanted. The PTA understands our problems and wants to help keep your inbox clutter-free.

It has announced a facility to report and block unsolicited, marketing and spamming calls and SMSs.

All you have to do is type the spammers mobile phone number add a space and then include the message you received and send it to 9000.

If you don’t any telemarketers to send you messages or call you at all, then you can register your number on the Do Not Call Register (DNCR) list. To do so, type ‘Reg’ and send it to 3627. If you still get those annoying calls and messages after that, you’ll have to contact your service provider.

If you want to allow telemarketers to contact you, you can send ‘Unreg’ to 3627.

If you want to block a mobile phone number you can dial *420# or 420. There may be charges for this, so contact your service provider first.

There’s another free way to block numbers on your own. Most mobile phones have an option to block callers.

If your complaint hasn’t been resolved or you aren’t satisfied with the way it was resolved, you can contact the Consumer Protection Directorate or the PTA’s zonal office.

Call 0800-55055 from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm for free from PTCL/NTC landlines to complain or email complaint@pta.gov.pk.

