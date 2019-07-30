Here’s how much Pakistan owes the world

Pakistan owes the world $85.5 billion and China is its single largest lender, contributing nearly 18% of the total foreign loans it has taken. Saudi Arabia, Japan, the UAE, and France are among other major lenders.

Of all the multilateral agencies, the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank Group is our biggest lender with a 16% share in our total foreign loans followed by the Asian Development Bank which accounts for 12.5% of the total.

The IMF’s share in the total outstanding amount is less than 7%.

The data for this infographic has been sourced from a July-2019 report by the IMF.