Help government identify benami assets and receive financial rewards

People who will help the government in identifying benami assets will get 10% of those assets, announced Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad.

A benami transaction is when a property is held by one person while the consideration for it has been provided or paid by another person. It includes transactions that are carried out in fictitious names or where the person providing the consideration is not traceable.

An individual with a benami asset can be fined and sentenced to prison up to seven years under Pakistani law. The relevant commissioners and deputy commissioners also have the authority to seize such properties.

The government has taken a strict stance towards all benami accounts and properties. On July 3, the Federal Board of Revenue sprang into action against individuals with benami (fictitious) assets. They said the PML-N leader had the property registered under the names of his servants, who were issued notices. Notices have also been sent to different individuals in Sindh over benami properties, including the owners of two plots in Karachi’s Civil Lines area and one in Clifton Block 5.

The premier said that a person cannot become civilised till he has empathy towards the people and their sufferings.

“Aristotle said that selfish and coward people should never engage in politics,” he said. “Selfish people only think about their trips to London, their health and their respect.”

He claimed that former president Asif Ali Zardari went to Dubai 40 times in five years. He even went to London 40 times on the money of the taxpayers. “They were using tax money for their own personal use and this is why people don’t want to pay their taxes,” he added.

