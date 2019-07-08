Helicopter called to Chitral to rescue Imran Khan’s sister Aleema

A helicopter was summoned to Chitral on Monday to rescue Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema after a glacier burst, causing a flood.

But Aleema Khan says she won’t be evacuated until other tourists and residents are first.

A massive flood hit several villages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chitral district after a glacier ‘burst’ near the Golen Gol area on Sunday. Roads, electric poles and farms were partially damaged around the forest area, according to the police.

People fled their homes and climbed the mountains after the flood hit their villages. Communication lines are also down because of the floods.

Rescue teams have been working all night to evacuate people.

The Chitral DCO told SAMAA TV that they are arranging a helicopter to get Aleema out of there but Aleema has said she won’t leave until everyone else is safe.

