Monday, July 8, 2019  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Helicopter called to Chitral to rescue Imran Khan’s sister Aleema

1 hour ago
 

A helicopter was summoned to Chitral on Monday to rescue Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema after a glacier burst, causing a flood.

But Aleema Khan says she won’t be evacuated until other tourists and residents are first.

A massive flood hit several villages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chitral district after a glacier ‘burst’ near the Golen Gol area on Sunday. Roads, electric poles and farms were partially damaged around the forest area, according to the police.

Related: Flood hits Chitral villages after glacier burst

People fled their homes and climbed the mountains after the flood hit their villages. Communication lines are also down because of the floods.

Rescue teams have been working all night to evacuate people.

The Chitral DCO told SAMAA TV that they are arranging a helicopter to get Aleema out of there but Aleema has said she won’t leave until everyone else is safe.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Aleema Khan chitral
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Aleema KHan, Chitral, chitral floods, helicopter, imran khan, rescue
 
MOST READ
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
Shehbaz, Maryam present 'solid proof' of Nawaz's innocence
Shehbaz, Maryam present ‘solid proof’ of Nawaz’s innocence
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Two people killed in firing at Lahore airport
Two people killed in firing at Lahore airport
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.