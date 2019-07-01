Heer Maan Ja trailer takes you on a crazy ride

The much-awaited trailer for Heer Maan Ja was released on Friday.

The film has been directed by Azfar Jafri.

The three-minute trailer starts with protagonist Kabeer (Ali Rehman Khan) telling the audience how his life turned upside down after meeting Heer (Hareem Farooq). The character of Heer seems to be of a quintessential happy-go-lucky person. It will surely remind you of Geet from Jab We Met and Happy’s character from Happy Bhag Jayegi.

The two protagonists land into trouble after getting entangled with gangsters and goons. At one point, a member of Heer’s family takes her away from Kabeer and the injured lover promises to get her back at any cost. The trailer is full of colour, craziness, fancy dance numbers and it even comprises some sequences taken straight out of Bollywood.

The movie has been produced by Imran Raza Kazmi, Arif Lakhani, and Hareem Farooq. It also stars Abid Ali, Faizan Shaikh, Mojiz Hasan, Shamayle Khattak.

It will hit the theatres on August 12.

