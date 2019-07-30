Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi

Heavy moons rains lashed Karachi Tuesday morning as its streets remained flooded following the 60mm of rain the city received on Monday.

Rain has been reported in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, FB Area, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Malir, Altaf Hussain Hali Road, Clifton, and II Chundrigar Road.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that the rain system entered Sindh from India’s Rajasthan. It has predicted that the city will receive more rainfall on Tuesday afternoon.

Rain is also expected in Hyderabad, Thatta, Mirpur Khas, Larkana, and Sukkur.

Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Zhob, Peshawar, Islamabad, Kalat, Sibi, Naseerabad, Makran, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to receive sporadic rains, according to the Met department.

Hyderabad

On Monday, rain wreaked havoc in Hyderabad as water entered many houses and electricity was suspended for hours.

It rained in Alamdar Chowk, Naseem Nagar, Abdullah Town, Latifabad, Hussainabad, Qasimabad.

Related: Eight people killed as rain lashes Karachi

Balochistan

Different cities of Balochistan will receive rain too. Rains are expected in Kalat, Sibi, and Naseerabad in the next 24 hours.

The MET department said that 1 mm of rain was recorded in Khuzdar and Ormara on Monday.

Sindh’s education department had announced that all educational institutions will remain shut today (Tuesday).

Eight people, including two children, have been electrocuted to death in Karachi because of rains in the city on Monday. Two children were electrocuted to death in Paposh Nagar, while two teenagers died in Malir. Four other deaths were reported from Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Nazimabad.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.