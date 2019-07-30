Tuesday, July 30, 2019  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi

7 hours ago
 

A view of Karachi’s University Road following heavy rains on July 29, 2019. Photo: Online

Heavy moons rains lashed Karachi Tuesday morning as its streets remained flooded following the 60mm of rain the city received on Monday.

Rain has been reported in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, FB Area, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Malir, Altaf Hussain Hali Road, Clifton, and II Chundrigar Road.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that the rain system entered Sindh from India’s Rajasthan. It has predicted that the city will receive more rainfall on Tuesday afternoon.

Rain is also expected in Hyderabad, Thatta, Mirpur Khas, Larkana, and Sukkur.

Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Zhob, Peshawar, Islamabad, Kalat, Sibi, Naseerabad, Makran, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to receive sporadic rains, according to the Met department.

Hyderabad

On Monday, rain wreaked havoc in Hyderabad as water entered many houses and electricity was suspended for hours.

A tractor trolley submerged in water at Latifabad Underpass in Hyderabad following rains on July 29, 2019. Photo: Online

It rained in Alamdar Chowk, Naseem Nagar, Abdullah Town, Latifabad, Hussainabad, Qasimabad.

Related: Eight people killed as rain lashes Karachi

Balochistan

Different cities of Balochistan will receive rain too. Rains are expected in Kalat, Sibi, and Naseerabad in the next 24 hours.

The MET department said that 1 mm of rain was recorded in Khuzdar and Ormara on Monday.

Sindh’s education department had announced that all educational institutions will remain shut today (Tuesday).

Eight people, including two children, have been electrocuted to death in Karachi because of rains in the city on Monday. Two children were electrocuted to death in Paposh Nagar, while two teenagers died in Malir. Four other deaths were reported from Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Nazimabad.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi rains
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
&
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafar Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafar Supari arrested
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.