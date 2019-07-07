Haq demands judicial commission to probe into Judge Malik video

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq demanded on Sunday formation of a judicial commission to probe into an alleged video of Judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced former premier Nawaz Sharif to jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

Maryam Nawaz, during an explosive press conference on Saturday, claimed the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence and had admitted that. According to her, Judge Malik called PML-N leader Nasir Butt to his house himself to clear his conscience and she showed a video clip from their meeting.

Judge Malik, however, termed the video clip misleading and false. He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, particularly Nawaz’s family, tried to bribe him during the trial and when he didn’t cooperate, they threatened him.

Holding a press conference in Lahore, Haq said an alleged video of Judge Arshad Malik had surfaced and a judicial commission be constituted to probe into the matter.

He said the video clip was a “question mark” on the judicial system of the country.

The JI chief said a decision regarding “selected and elected” has yet to be made despite a year has passed since the new government took over.

He slammed the government for pushing the country into slavery of the International Monetary Fund.

“The problem is not that of the Senate chairman, but inflation,” Haq said. “The government is hammering the masses with inflation.”

