Friday, July 5, 2019  | 1 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Hamza Shehbaz sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

3 hours ago
 

PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz has been sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case. 

An accountability court rejected NAB’s petition asking for his physical remand.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif and his son have been accused of constructing a drain around the Hamza-owned sugar mills using the money from the national treasury.

Shehbaz appeared in court too and presented his arguments himself. He said that he gave sugar cane labourers a higher rate than Sindh labourers. “I am willing to resign if the labourers don’t get their rights,” he said.

The accountability bureau has accused me embezzling funds worth Rs180 million in the case, he remarked.

NAB prosecutor said that Hamza Shahbaz wasn’t cooperating during the investigation. He said that they summoned the mills’ owners but they never came.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
hamza shahbaz Ramzan Sugar Mills
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Hamza Shahbaz, corruption case, PML-N, Shehbaz Sharif, Ramzan Sugar Mills,
 
MOST READ
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
Second solar eclipse of 2019 to begin July 2
Second solar eclipse of 2019 to begin July 2
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Two people killed in firing at Lahore airport
Two people killed in firing at Lahore airport
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.