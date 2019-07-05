Hamza Shehbaz sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz has been sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

An accountability court rejected NAB’s petition asking for his physical remand.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif and his son have been accused of constructing a drain around the Hamza-owned sugar mills using the money from the national treasury.

Shehbaz appeared in court too and presented his arguments himself. He said that he gave sugar cane labourers a higher rate than Sindh labourers. “I am willing to resign if the labourers don’t get their rights,” he said.

The accountability bureau has accused me embezzling funds worth Rs180 million in the case, he remarked.

NAB prosecutor said that Hamza Shahbaz wasn’t cooperating during the investigation. He said that they summoned the mills’ owners but they never came.

