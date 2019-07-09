Monday, July 8, 2019  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Government

Hammad Azhar takes oath as a federal minister

July 9, 2019
 

President Arif Alvi administers the oath to Hammad Azhar at the President House in Islamabad. Photo: Radio Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member of the National Assembly Hammad Azhar took oath as a federal minister on Monday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had forwarded a summary to the president granting approval for instating Azhar as a federal minister.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the President House in Islamabad. President Arif Alvi administered the oath to Azhar.

Being the state minister for revenue, Azhar had also presented the federal budget for the current fiscal year.

He was elected as an MNA on PTI’s ticket in 2018 general elections.

 
federal minister Hammad Azhar oath
 
