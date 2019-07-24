Wednesday, July 24, 2019  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Hafiz Saeed’s judicial remand extended by 14 days

4 hours ago
 

An anti-terrorism court in Gujranwala sent on Wednesday Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

The Counter-Terrorism Department has been ordered to present Saeed in court again on August 17. The department will submit the challan at the next hearing.

Saeed has been accused of buying land for a banned outfit in Mandi Bahauddin’s Malakwal.

Related: JuD chief Hafiz Saeed arrested by Punjab CTD

The JuD chief was arrested on July 17 while he was travelling from Lahore to Gujranwala for a bail hearing in a terror financing case.

India and Washington have accused Saeed of being the mastermind of the deadly 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The arrest was lauded by US President Donald Trump.

Without naming Saeed, Trump tweeted that the ‘mastermind’ behind the Mumbai attacks had been arrested in Pakistan after a 10-year search.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Gujranwala Hafiz Saeed
 
