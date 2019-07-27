Gujranwala woman kills ex-boyfriend’s two-year-old daughter for revenge

A woman, identified as Sonia, killed a two-year-old girl to take revenge on the child’s father for marrying someone else.

The girl was playing outside her house on Friday in Gujranwala’s Hashmi Colony when the suspect strangled her to death, the police said.

The child’s father, Shahid, was in a relationship with Sonia five years ago but he married someone else, DSP said.

“She was jealous of my marriage,” said Shahid, adding that Sonia should have targeted him instead of his innocent child.

The police are searching for Sonia, who fled the scene after the attack. The police released the child’s body to her parents after the post-mortem examination.

