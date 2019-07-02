Tuesday, July 2, 2019  | 28 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Govt to introduce new law on production orders for parliamentarians

29 mins ago
 

The federal government has decided to draft new legislation for the production orders of parliamentarians, it emerged Tuesday.

The decision was made at a meeting of the federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He tasked the Ministry of Law to draft the legislation.

The prime minister said that the production orders for members of the assembly involved in money laundering and corruption should not be issued in any case. He said such prisoners should also not be given the status of political inmates in jail.

PM Khan also took the cabinet members into confidence on his upcoming visit to the United States. He said he would speak of Pakistan there.

“The [Pakistani] delegation will also have Shah Mehmood Qureshi and it will stay at the Pakistan embassy in US,” PM Khan said.

The meeting approved an increase in the Hajj quota under the Hajj Policy 2019.

Approval was also granted for Syed Zubair Gillani’s appointment as the chairperson of the Board of Investment.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
