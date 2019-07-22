Monday, July 22, 2019  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Govt is using NAB to victimise the opposition: Ahsan Iqbal

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Online

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal accused on Monday the government of using the National Accountability Bureau to victimise the opposition parties.

Revengeful acts are being carried out in the name of accountability, Iqbal said in Islamabad, referring to the arrest of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the LNG case.

He said that NAB had closed down the LNG case against Abbasi in 2016 after completing its inquiry, claiming that the government had made NAB re-open the case.

The PML-N leader said that the government has launched a character assassination campaign against members of the opposition.

Related: No more AC, TV for Nawaz in jail: PM Khan

Abbasi was arrested by NAB on July 18. He has been accused of granting a Rs220 billion tender for the construction of an LNG terminal to a company, in which he was a shareholder himself. Abbasi granted the tender during his tenure as federal minister of petroleum.

Commenting on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech in the US on Sunday, Iqbal remarked that the premiere delivered his D-Chowk speech in Washington.

The PML-N leader said that the government’s style of rule doesn’t look democratic, adding that “the people of Pakistan will never accept the dictatorship.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
PML-N shahid khaqan abbasi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, LNG case, PMLN, Ahsan Iqbal, Imran Khan, PTI
 
MOST READ
Karachi traders fearful after 'mysterious creature' sighted in Shershah
Karachi traders fearful after ‘mysterious creature’ sighted in Shershah
Balloting for Karachi's Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Balloting for Karachi’s Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Independents grab most seats in merged districts’ elections
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.