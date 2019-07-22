Govt is using NAB to victimise the opposition: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal accused on Monday the government of using the National Accountability Bureau to victimise the opposition parties.

Revengeful acts are being carried out in the name of accountability, Iqbal said in Islamabad, referring to the arrest of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the LNG case.

He said that NAB had closed down the LNG case against Abbasi in 2016 after completing its inquiry, claiming that the government had made NAB re-open the case.

The PML-N leader said that the government has launched a character assassination campaign against members of the opposition.

Abbasi was arrested by NAB on July 18. He has been accused of granting a Rs220 billion tender for the construction of an LNG terminal to a company, in which he was a shareholder himself. Abbasi granted the tender during his tenure as federal minister of petroleum.

Commenting on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech in the US on Sunday, Iqbal remarked that the premiere delivered his D-Chowk speech in Washington.

The PML-N leader said that the government’s style of rule doesn’t look democratic, adding that “the people of Pakistan will never accept the dictatorship.”

