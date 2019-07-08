Govt has not imposed any new tax: FBR chairman

Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Shabbar Zaidi said on Monday that the government had not imposed any new tax in Budget 2019-20.

The FBR chief said so while speaking at a press conference in Faisalabad. He said Rs3.26 adjustment was made to the price of sugar, but no new sales tax was imposed in this regard.

“It is wrong to say that the imposition of taxes by the government has led to an increase in inflation,” Zaidi said. “If anyone proved imposition of a new tax, I would withdraw it right now.”

He described the depreciation of rupee and presence of middlemen as the main reasons for inflation. “The solution to the issue lies in expanding industries and creating jobs.”

The FBR chairman said the revenue authority had shifted its focus on prevention of under-invoicing and smuggling. He said they were also seriously focusing on the matters relating to Afghan transit trade.

Zaidi noted that the government had extended the deadline for filing tax returns of Tax Year 2018 to August 2, 2019.

He advised the ones, who had already filed their returns, to rectify any mistakes in order to avoid fines.