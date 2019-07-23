Tuesday, July 23, 2019  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Government

Govt decides to act against manufacturers of substandard fairness creams

56 mins ago
 

The federal government has decided to take an action against manufacturers of substandard fairness creams in the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said that cosmetic companies had been adding “excessive” amount of mercury to these creams.

She said these manufacturers were bent upon “peeling our skin off to whiten it”. “The creams you sell for ten rupees, you play with our skins through these creams,” the minister said.

“We will be legislating in this regard by December 31 and then we will crack down on you,” Gul warned cosmetic firms.

SAMAA TV spoke to some women about their experience of using fairness creams.

One such woman informed that at first, these creams freshened up her skin and she felt good about it. “But the skin gets damaged, when we stop using it,” she said.

Another woman said their veins become visible as a result of using these creams and the upper layer of their skin is completely damaged.

Gul said the government had assessed around 57 local and international products and only three of them were found to have met the standards.

“The manufacturers of rest of the creams were using excessive amount of mercury in them,” she added.

 
TOPICS:
beauty cosmetics
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
cosmetics, fairness creams, Zartaj Gul, government, cosmetic companies
 
MOST READ
Karachi traders fearful after 'mysterious creature' sighted in Shershah
Karachi traders fearful after ‘mysterious creature’ sighted in Shershah
Balloting for Karachi's Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Balloting for Karachi’s Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Independents grab most seats in merged districts’ elections
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.