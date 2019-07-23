Govt decides to act against manufacturers of substandard fairness creams

The federal government has decided to take an action against manufacturers of substandard fairness creams in the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said that cosmetic companies had been adding “excessive” amount of mercury to these creams.

She said these manufacturers were bent upon “peeling our skin off to whiten it”. “The creams you sell for ten rupees, you play with our skins through these creams,” the minister said.

“We will be legislating in this regard by December 31 and then we will crack down on you,” Gul warned cosmetic firms.

SAMAA TV spoke to some women about their experience of using fairness creams.

One such woman informed that at first, these creams freshened up her skin and she felt good about it. “But the skin gets damaged, when we stop using it,” she said.

Another woman said their veins become visible as a result of using these creams and the upper layer of their skin is completely damaged.

Gul said the government had assessed around 57 local and international products and only three of them were found to have met the standards.

“The manufacturers of rest of the creams were using excessive amount of mercury in them,” she added.