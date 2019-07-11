Govt aims to foil no-confidence move against Sanjrani

The federal government is determined to foil the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

The opposition parties decided to remove Sanjrani from his post and formally submitted a no-confidence resolution against him in the Senate on July 9. Prepared by PML-N’s Senator Javed Abbasi and PPP’s Senator Sherry Rehman, the resolution was signed by 44 senators.

According to sources, Sanjrani held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday wherein he was directed to stand his ground in the face of no-confidence motion.

Assuring full cooperation to the Senate chairman, the prime minister said the government will try to foil the resolution seeking his removal.

“The opportunists are bent upon destroying democracy,” sources quoted the prime minister as saying.

They said Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz and Azam Swati also briefed the prime minister on the number game in the house.

On the other hand, the opposition’s Rahbar Committee has named Hasil Bizenjo as its joint candidate for the post of Senate chairman. His name was proposed by the PPP.

Bizenjo, a leader of the National Party, has formerly served as federal minister for ports and shipping, and minister for maritime affairs.

The Rahbar Committee, comprising 11 members from nine opposition parties, in its first meeting on July 5, chose Akram Khan Durrani of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) as its convener for two months.

It decided to stage country-wide public gatherings to protest the government’s recent decisions. The joint opposition will also observe a black day on July 25.

