Government to issue health cards to everyone

The government plans to issue health cards to everyone in the next two years. The cards will ensure that people have access to basic health facilities.

People with physical disabilities will be treated for free, said Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza while addressing a press conference on Friday. “The government will bear the expenses.” This decision was taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he remarked.

The health cards are currently available to people in 43 districts.

The special assistant was health was asked why people in Sindh are not getting the same facilities. He said that it was all because of the lack of cooperation of the Sindh government. “We will not turn a blind eye towards this.”

He remarked that programmes worth Rs190 billion have been made a part of the Ehsaas programme.

Dr Mirza said that the government has paid for the gall bladder operation of a woman in Tharparkar through the scheme.

Angioplasties, brain surgery and cancer treatment will be free for people with the health cards. The programme aims to provide affordable healthcare to 150 million families. People will be able to avail treatment worth Rs720,000 at 150 private and government hospitals across the country.

