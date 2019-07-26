Government decides to take tough stance against opposition

The federal government has decided to take a tough stance against the joint opposition, following Thursday’s anti-government protests across the country.

The opposition parties observed a Black Day on Thursday marking one year since the 2018 general election that saw the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf take over the reins of the country. Opposition leaders held rallies in different cities and vowed to take their campaign against the government to a logical end.

The decision to give a tough response to opposition parties was made at a meeting of government spokespersons, which was presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday.

The prime minister informed the spokespersons about his visit to the United States. He directed them to bring a positive image of the government before the masses.

“The process of accountability will continue without any discrimination,” Khan maintained.

He said the individuals convicted of corruption were misleading the nation. “These individuals are trying to prove themselves political martyrs on TV.”

The prime minister said the country had been steered out of the economic crisis. He said the government was providing all possible relief with regard to basic necessities.

The meeting also pondered over the no-confidence motion against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani. He was also informed about the possible number of votes both in favor and opposition of the motion.

