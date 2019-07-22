Government believes in independence of media, says PM’s special assistant

The government may soon provide an “efficient legislative cover” to people working in electronic and print media to prevent them from being exploited in any manner, Firdous Ashiq Awan, PM Khan’s special assistant on information and broadcasting, said Monday.

The PTI government firmly believes in the independence of media and empowerment of the journalists, she told journalists at the Karachi Press Club.

She said that the government intends to amend the existing laws to safeguards the rights of both media owners and workers, APP reported.

“Reforms are being introduced in the existing laws so that neither do the owners exploit the workers nor do workers abuse their rights,” she said.

Awan’s remarks come a few days after her party’s official Twitter account launched a blistering attack on the press, saying “expressing enemy’s Stance is Not Freedom of speech but treason against its people.”

“Media houses and journalists must take care that in their quest for criticism on State, they intentionally or unintentionally do not end up propagating enemy’s stance,” read another tweet.

Pakistan routinely ranks among the world’s most dangerous countries for media workers.

However, the government denies the charges. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a media conference in London that his government believes in the freedom of media.

“Believe me, there is no question of gagging or controlling the media,” he told the conference co-hosted by Britain and Canada.

“That time has gone and with the advent of social media, even if you want to gag you can gag nothing,” he had said.

