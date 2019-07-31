Wednesday, July 31, 2019  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Government announces four days off for Eidul Azha

39 mins ago
 

The federal government has announced four holidays for Eidul Azha from August 12 to August 15.

The four days from Monday to Thursday have been declared public holidays, according to a notification issued by the interior ministry.

The notification, however, says that Saturday, August 17 will be a working day.

Eidul Azha is celebrated to commemorate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

In line with the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), Muslims across the world slaughter animals as a sacrifice for Allah. The meat of sacrificed animals is distributed among relatives and the poor.

