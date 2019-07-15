Ghulam Nabi Memon appointed Karachi police chief

The Sindh government has appointed Additional Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon as the new chief of Karachi police, according to a notification it issued Monday.

The appointment came as part of a reshuffle in provincial police department. Memon replaced AIG Ameer Sheikh as the Karachi police chief.

Memon served as the Karachi police chief for 11 months. He had replaced Mushtaq Mehr as the city’s police chief.

The provincial government appointed Imran Yaqoob as AIG Special Branch, while Farhat Junejo as deputy inspector general of the same branch.

Qamaruz Zaman was instated as DIG License Branch, according to the notification.

The government also appointed Waliullah Dal as AIG Hyderabad.