Ghotki heads to polls for NA-205 election

People in Ghotki are headed to polls to elect their new representative from NA-205.

The polling began at 8am and will continue till 5pm.

The National Assembly seat fell vacant after the death of federal minister for narcotics control Ali Mohammad Mahar on May 21 after a cardiac arrest. The battle for Ghotki has people intrigued as members of the influential Mahar family are clashing as opponents for the first time over the seat.

Twenty-seven-year-old Sardar Muhammad Baksh Khan Mahar is contesting the by-election on PPP’s ticket. His main competitor is his nephew, Ahmed Khan Mahar. He is the son of Ali Mohammad. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government and Pir Pagara-led Grand Democratic Alliance are supporting Ahmed.

Eight other independent candidates have submitted their nominations too.

The constituency

NA-205 is among the two National Assembly seats for Ghotki. The district also has four seats in the provincial assembly of Sindh.

According to the Election Commission, there are 339,699 registered voters at NA-205, of which 204,980 are men and 155,895 women.

The electoral body has even set up a control room. People can call on 0519218526 to file complaints.

At least 290 polling stations have been established. More than 2,024 people are performing their duties at the polling stations, including 290 presiding officers, 867 assistant presiding officers, and 867 polling staff members.

With additional reporting from Zulqarnain Iqbal.