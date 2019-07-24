‘Ghotki by-poll results show Sindh is changing for the better’

Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan praised the role played by the Pakistani media in covering Prime Minister Imran Khan’s maiden visit to the US after coming into power.

She also thanked the media on giving a befitting response to the criticism of the Indian media over Trump’s offer to mediate the Kashmir dispute.

Speaking about the by-polls in Ghotki’s NA-205, she said government resources were utilised fully.

Awan said the results indicated that Sindh was changing.

The vote count in Ghotki’s NA-25 is complete and according to unofficial and unverified results, the PPP’s Sardar Muhammad Baksh Khan Mahar has won.

Sardar Mahar obtained 89,359 votes, according to unverified results from all 290 polling stations.

His opponent, another member of the Mahar family, Ahmed Ali Mahar secured 70,848 votes

The National Assembly seat fell vacant after the death of federal minister for narcotics control Ali Mohammad Mahar on May 21 after a cardiac arrest.

A day earlier, Awan had told journalists that the government may soon provide “efficient legislative cover” to people working in electronic and print media to prevent them from being exploited in any manner.

She said that the government intends to amend the existing laws to safeguards the rights of both media owners and workers.

