Gas tariff reverted to bring down roti prices

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday reverted the gas tariff for non-commercial tandoors to their pre-June 30 level.

The move comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice of the hike in the prices of naan and roti, and had ordered that their prices be reverted back to their previous rates.

As a result, the ECC has approved a subsidy of Rs1.51 billion for gas connections at tandoors.

Provincial governments have been instructed to restore the rates of naan and roti and have been warned that the subsidy will be withdrawn if they fail to comply.

These measures were approved during a meeting chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Hafeez Shaikh on Wednesday.

An additional tax of 10% on the import of cotton was also approved by the committee.

Earlier this month, roti prices in Peshawar increased from Rs10 to Rs15, after which tandoor owners called for a shutter-down strike.

The tandoors in the city reopened after the Naanbai Association’s successful negotiations with the district administration over roti prices.

