Four policemen injured after transgender people attack Peshawar police station

A group of transgender people attacked the Gulbahar police station in Peshawar on Tuesday night.

The SHO and three other policemen were injured in the attack.

A traffic police officer fined a transgender person for violating traffic rules earlier on Tuesday, after which the person misbehaved with the officer and snatched the officer’s wireless set, according to the police.

The Peshawar police arrested the transgender person for their behavior.

Related: Customs officer attacked by smugglers succumbs to wounds in Quetta

A few other transgender people attacked the police station at night to show their anger against the arrest.

Some official police vehicles were also damaged.

Trans Action general secretary Arzoo condemned the act. “We do not support transgender people who are involved in illegal acts,” Arzoo said.

The police are investigating the incident.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.