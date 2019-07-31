Wednesday, July 31, 2019  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Four family members killed as train hits car in Ghotki

5 hours ago
 

A man, his wife and two children were killed Tuesday night when a train hit their car at an unmanned railway crossing near Ghotki. 

The car was passing the crossing when it was hit by a passenger train at Daharki.

The Green Line Express train was going to Islamabad. The man who died in the accident was identified as Hazoor Baksh Laghari, a resident of Daharki.

After initial investigation, a rescue team took the bodies to a hospital.

The car’s debris was removed from the tracks so the train could complete its journey.

