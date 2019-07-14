Sunday, July 14, 2019  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Health

Four more polio cases surface in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 

Four more polio cases surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces on Sunday, bringing the total number of these cases to 45 this year.

A 6-months-old boy Abuzar, son of Muhammad Bashir from Kala Khel union council of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, has been diagnosed with polio, according to the National Institute of Health.

The anti-polio campaign workers visited the family during immunization campaigns, but the child could not be administered anti-polio vaccine as the parents reportedly hid him each time the volunteers visited them.

With this new case, the total number of polio cases in the district has reached 17. Another polio case has surfaced in KP’s Lakki Marwat district.

The NIH confirmed that one polio case each has been reported in Lahore and Jhelum.

So far this year, 35 polio cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, followed by five cases in Punjab.

Three cases of polio virus have emerged in Sindh, while two in Balochistan.

 
TOPICS:
Health polio cases
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
18 killed, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
18 killed, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter's phone at Islamabad accountability court
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter’s phone at Islamabad accountability court
Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble
Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble
Who is Nasir Janjua?
Who is Nasir Janjua?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.