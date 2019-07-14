Four more polio cases surface in Pakistan

Four more polio cases surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces on Sunday, bringing the total number of these cases to 45 this year.

A 6-months-old boy Abuzar, son of Muhammad Bashir from Kala Khel union council of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, has been diagnosed with polio, according to the National Institute of Health.

The anti-polio campaign workers visited the family during immunization campaigns, but the child could not be administered anti-polio vaccine as the parents reportedly hid him each time the volunteers visited them.

With this new case, the total number of polio cases in the district has reached 17. Another polio case has surfaced in KP’s Lakki Marwat district.

The NIH confirmed that one polio case each has been reported in Lahore and Jhelum.

So far this year, 35 polio cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, followed by five cases in Punjab.

Three cases of polio virus have emerged in Sindh, while two in Balochistan.