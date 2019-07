Four men were arrested on Thursday for their involvement in street crimes in Rawalpindi.

Shahbaz, Adeel, Azeem and Asad had been arrested 16 times in Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad for pickpocketing and robbing people at gunpoint.

The suspects have blamed their gang leader for the crimes, investigation officer at the Waris police station Qaiser Riaz said.

