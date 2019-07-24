Wednesday, July 24, 2019  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Four, including two government officers, shot dead in Attock

2 hours ago
 

Four men, including two officials of the Punjab Revenue Authority, were killed on Tuesday during an exchange of fire between two groups in Attock.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Bahtar police station.

A man, identified as Amjad, blamed his maternal uncle Noor for occupying six acres of land he inherited.

He took the matter to court and the court sent government officers of the Punjab Revenue Authority to inspect the land.

Amjad and Noor were present at the scene with their groups. A fight broke out between the men and they opened fire. Two officers, and Amjad and Noor died on spot.

The police arrived on scene and sent the bodies to a hospital.

