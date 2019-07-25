Thursday, July 25, 2019  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Four arrested for smuggling 3kg of ice in Islamabad’s Golra

5 hours ago
 

Four men were arrested on Thursday in Islamabad’s Golra for smuggling narcotics.

The police stopped the suspects’ car at a check post and found 3kg of ice in their possession.

The suspects were planning to smuggle the ice to Saudi Arabia and the narcotics were brought from Peshawar, SP Umar Khan said.

Their passports were seized, which showed they were granted visas for Saudia Arabia, SSP Khan added.

The suspects said this was their first time being involved in smuggling drugs and that someone had given it to them.

