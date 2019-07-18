Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrested by NAB

Bureau claims he wasn't cooperating in the investigation

Reports have emerged that he was arrested from the motorway toll plaza near Lahore.He had been summoned by NAB in the LNG corruption case on Thursday but Abbasi wrote it a letter asking for three days to prepare for the hearing. He wrote that he couldn't appear before NAB on a day's notice. He said that he was willing to appear before the bureau but the timings should suit him.This was the fourth time he had been summoned in the case. NAB says it had already issued his arrest warrants.The bureau has been investigating him in the LNG corruption case. He has been accused of handing over a tender worth Rs220 billion to a company in which he was a shareholder himself during his tenure as federal petroleum minister. His name is also on the Exit Control List.PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the nation is seeing how an ex PM is being treated. He was arrested on a photo copy, she said. "The NAB team themselves said that they didn't have an arrest warrant," she claimed.[caption id="attachment_1805887" align="alignnone" width="800"]The photocopy of the arrest warrant presented during Abbasi's arrest.[/caption]Aurangzeb and Ahsan Iqbal were present with Abbasi when he was taken into custody. This was expected because the selected PM is punishing his rivals because they have performed better than him, she said. "If they think that such arrests will dissolve the PML-N then they should know that we won't scare easily," Aurangzeb remarked.NAB said that it will first present Abbasi before a court to get his transit remand. He will then be taken from Lahore to Islamabad.Transit remand is obtained when there is a difference in jurisdiction. In this case, Abbasi was arrested near Lahore, while his arrest warrants were issued in Islamabad. The accountability bureau has said that arrest warrants for former finance minister Miftah Ismail and Imranul Haq, former MD of Pakistan State Oil, have also been issued. They are expected to be taken into custody today (Thursday).