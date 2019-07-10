Wednesday, July 10, 2019  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Foreign minister in London for Commonwealth meeting, press freedom conference

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is in London for a two-day trip during which he will attend a Commonwealth meeting and represent Pakistan at the Global Conference for Media Freedom.

He was received at Heathrow airport by Ambassador Nafees Zakaria. Speaking to the media, he said that there is no truth to the video released by the PML-N regarding Judge Arshad Malik. After the judge’s rejection, all video leaks have become meaningless, he said, adding that such videos cannot be used by anyone for their benefit.

During his visit, the premier will also address the Pakistani community living in London.

Qureshi also denied that Prime Minister Imran Khan has any plans to visit Russia and said the Foreign Office will release details if any plan arises.

