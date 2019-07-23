Foreign drone found in Balochistan’s Chaghi

A foreign drone was found from Balochistan’s Chaghi district four days ago, which was handed over to security agencies of the country.

According to Levies officials, the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was found from Tuzgi Wadh area of Chaghi’s Naukundi township.

They said the drone was found to be in a functional state and it might have landed in the area due to a technical fault.

Officials were investigating from which country the drone entered into the Pakistani territory.

Liaquat Shahwani, a spokesman for the Balochistan government, declined to comment on the matter. He said the security institutions were looking into it.

