Wednesday, July 24, 2019  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Flood warning issued for Chitral

9 mins ago
 

Women cross a stream after flash floods in Ursoon, a village near Chitral, on July 3, 2016. Photo: AFP

A flash flood warning has been issued for Chitral for July 25 to July 27. 

According to the PDMA’s Provincial Emergency Operation Centre, rain combined with melting snow due to high temperatures has led to a high probability of glacial lake outburst flood and flash flooding in some areas.

A letter was written by the PDMA to the deputy commissioners of upper and lower Chitral urging them to take precautionary measures.

They have been asked to convene a coordination meeting and make a plan to handle the flood. Local communities are advised to remain alert and tourists are supposed to be informed about the weather forecast.

The PDMA has asked for all emergency services staff and machinery and other resources to be made available and that all line departments concerned remain vigilant in restoring road links.

Karachi traders fearful after 'mysterious creature' sighted in Shershah
Balloting for Karachi's Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal
