Flood warning issued but don’t worry: Federal Flood Commission

Federal Flood Commission Chairperson Ahmad Kamal said on Thursday that there is no need to worry about the flood warnings that have been issued as floods will benefit the country.

The Federal Flood Commission issued on Wednesday flood warnings for several cities ahead of the monsoon rains.

“High floods are expected but there is no need to panic since there is 80 to 90% space available in the Mangla and Tarbela dams,” Kamal told SAMAA TV on its programme Naya Din on Thursday. He added that water could be stored in these respective dams, which will be very beneficial from an agricultural point of view.

He stated that the Tarbela Dam has free space of 103 feet while the Mangla has 87 feet of free space. He said there are no worries of floods or overflows. “Even if there will be a situation of water spillage from the Tarbela or Mangla, we will store it,” he explained.

“As compared to last year, we have 41 feet more water stored in the Tarbela Dam and 18 feet more stored in the Mangla Dam because of the monsoon rains,” he said, adding that the water has been stored from the rain that poured in the past 10 days.

Kamal remarked that it is a healthy situation for Pakistan and its agriculture. The current weather situation will not negatively affect the dams, he said.

“Meanwhile, urban areas will be affected most by the heavy rains and they should immediately take precautionary steps,” he warned.

He explained that the drains near the Ravi and Chenab rivers might get affected by heavy rains and could result in flooding. “Nullahs usually overflow because of minor rains,” he said.

The Federal Flood Commission warned on Wednesday that floods are expected in Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala due to heavy rains. The commission said that Dera Ghazi Khan and Sargodha divisions could also face floods after pre-monsoon rains.

