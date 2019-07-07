Sunday, July 7, 2019  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Flood hits Chitral villages after glacier burst

20 mins ago
 

Men crossing a destroyed bridge during flooding in Chitral, June 2015. File photo: AFP

A massive flood hit several villages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chitral district after a glacier burst near Golen Gol area on Sunday, police said.

The roads, electricity poles and farms were partially damaged around the forest area, police said.

Local people vacated their homes and climbed the mountains after the flood hit their villages, according to police.

Sources said the flooding in the area also resulted in disruption of communication lines.

However, no loss of life has yet been reported.

