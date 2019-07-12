Thursday, July 11, 2019  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Flood-hit Chitral area residents forced to live under open sky

July 12, 2019
 

The residents of a flood-hit Golen Gol area in Chitral have been forced to live under the open sky after their houses were damaged.

A massive flood hit Golen Gol area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chitral district after a glacier burst on Sunday. The roads, shops and houses were badly damaged in its wake.

Local people vacated their homes and climbed the mountains after the flood hit their houses.

People have been forced to live under the open sky after their houses were damaged. Power supply to the area also remains suspended, villagers said.

“No government representative has come to us,” a villager told SAMAA TV. “The flood is still here.”

“There is nothing here,” another villager said, adding “Shops and other things have gone with the flood.”

Rescue members said they have shifted at least 300 people to safe locations and set up medical camps in the area.

The affected people have appealed to the government to restore the roads and help them rebuild their houses on urgent basis.

 
chitral flood
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Chitral, Flood, KP, Pakistan
 
