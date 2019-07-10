Wednesday, July 10, 2019  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Flood Commission issues flood alert for various cities

2 hours ago
 

Pakistani youths play in a flooded street during monsoon rain in Lahore on Sept 5, 2014. — PHOTO: AFP

The federal flood commission issued on Wednesday flood warnings for several Pakistani cities ahead of the monsoon rains.

According to an advisory, floods are expected in Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala due to heavy rains.

The commission said that Dera Ghazi Khan and Sargodha divisions could also face floods after pre-moon soon rains.

“The Pakistan Meteorological Department along with its Flood Forecasting Arm is closely monitoring the Meteorological developments,” the advisory said.

All concerned federal, provincial and district level authorities have also been informed about the developments, the commission said.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
