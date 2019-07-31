Flood alert issued in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur

In the wake of heavy rains, Punjab’s lowland areas were heavily flooded and a flood alert has been issued for Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.

Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan are located between Indus river (on their eastern side) and the mountainous Sulaiman Range (on their western side).

The Indus River in Dera Ghazi Khan currently has a moderate flood passing through it which caused flooding in the nearby areas. In Rajanpur, rain in the mountains has led to 370,000 cusecs passing through the Indus River.

People have started taking precautionary measures to stay safe during the flooding.

Lowland areas in Sialkot and Gujranwala were flooded and canals overflowed with water.

A flood warning system is being installed to provide period information about the flood.

