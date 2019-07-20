Five-year-old accidentally shoots grandfather in Lahore

A five-year-old accidentally shot his paternal grandfather in Lahore’s Islampura on Saturday. The man later died.

The child was playing with a loaded pistol and it accidentally went off. The bullet hit his grandfather Hanif’s leg. The 62-year-old died while on the way to the hospital, reportedly because of blood loss.

The police have declared it an accident and cautioned parents to keep weapons out of their children’s reach.

The family recorded their statement in front of the magistrate that they don’t want a post-mortem examination to be conducted. The body was handed over to the family.

